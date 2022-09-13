Premios Emmy 2022: todos los ganadores

Succession y Ted Lasso fueron las grandes ganadoras de la 74° edición de los premios a lo mejor de la TV y streaming.

Se llevó a cabo este lunes en Los Ángeles la ceremonia 74ª de los Premios Emmy 2022 a lo mejor de la televisión y streaming de los Estados Unidos.

Con la conducción de Kenan Thompson, la gala tuvo lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

«Succession» se impuso como la mejor serie dramática, mientras que «Ted Lasso» ganó en comedia. Además, «The White Lotus» se convirtió la mejor miniserie.

Una de las sorpresas fue en la terna a mejor actor dramático, que quedó en manos de Lee Jung-jae de «El juego del calamar», que se impuso sobre algunos favoritos como Adam Scott o Bob Odenkirk. Es la primera vez que un actor que no habla inglés se lleva una estatuilla en esta categoría.

Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2022

Mejor serie dramática

  • GANADORA: Succession
  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Yellowjackets

Mejor serie limitada o antológica

  • GANADORA: The White Lotus
  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy

Mejor serie de comedia destacada

  • GANADORA: Ted Lasso
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

  • GANADORA: Zendaya, Euphoria
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Actor principal destacado en una serie dramática

  • GANADOR: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Actriz principal destacada en una serie de comedia

  • GANADORA: Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure

Actor principal destacado en una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • GANADOR: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Bajo la bandera del cielo
  • Oscar Isaac, Escenas de un matrimonio
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película

  • GANADOR: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Actriz de reparto destacada en una serie dramática

  • GANADORA: Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Actor de reparto destacado en una serie dramática

  • GANADOR: Matthew Macfayden, Succession
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Actriz de reparto destacada en una serie de comedia

  • GANADORA: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Actor de reparto destacado en una serie de comedia

  • GANADOR: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Actriz principal destacada en una miniserie o película o de antología

  • GANADORA: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
  • Toni Collette, La escalera
  • Julia Garner, Inventando a Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película

  • GANADORA: Jennifer Coolidge
  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Programa de Competición

  • GANADORA: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
  • The Amazing Race
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Mejor dirección de serie o película limitada o de antología

  • GANADOR: Mike White, The White Lotus
  • Dopesick, The People vs. Purdue Pharma, Danny Strong
  • The Dropout, Green Juice, Michael Showalter
  • The Dropout, Iron Sisters, Francesca Gregorini
  • MAID, Sky Blue, John Wells
  • Station Eleven, Wheel Of Fire, Hiro Murai

Mejor guion para una serie o película limitada o de antología

  • GANADOR: The White Lotus, Mike White
  • Barry, 710N, Duffy Boudreau
  • Barry, Starting Now, Bill Hader
  • Hacks, The One, The Only, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
  • Only Murders in the Building, True Crime, Steve Martin, John Hoffman
  • Ted Lasso, No Weddings And A Funeral, Jane Becker
  • What We Do In The Shadows, The Casino, Sarah Naftalis
  • What We Do In The Shadows, The Wellness Center, Stefani Robinson

Mejor dirección para una serie dramática

  • GANADOR: Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light, Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Ozark, A Hard Way To Go, Jason Bateman
  • Severance, The We We Are, Ben Stiller
  • Succession, All The Bells Say, Mark Mylod
  • Succession, The Disruption, Cathy Yan
  • Succession, Too Much Birthday Lorene Scafaria
  • Yellowjackets, Pilot, Karyn Kusama

