Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)
Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- Belfast
- CODA (GANADORA)
- No mires arriba
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
MEJOR ACTOR
- Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
- Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
- Denzel Washington – Macbeth
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
- Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
- Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
- Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Drive My Car (GANADOR)
- Flee
- Fue la Mano de Dios
- Lunana
- La Peor Persona del Mundo
MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
- Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (GANADORA)
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams
MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda (GANADOR)
- Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
- J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
- Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
- AffaisOfTheArt
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- RobinRobin
MEJOR CORTO
- The Dress
- Alakachuu
- The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
- OnMyMind
- PleaseHold
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
- Encanto (GANADORA)
- Flee
- Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
- Rayay El Último Dragón
- Luca
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- Ascensión
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer os soul (GANADORA)
- Writting with fire
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Audible
- LeadMeHome
- 3 Song For Benazir
- The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
- When We Where Bullies
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
- Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
- No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
- Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
- Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Coda (GANADORA)
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- La Hija Oscura
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
- Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
- Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
- Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Dune (GANADORA)
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- Macbeth
- West Side Story
- The Power of the Dog
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- Dune (GANADORA)
- Free Guy
- Sin tiempo para morir
- Shang Chi
- Spider-man No Way Home
MEJOR SONIDO
- Belfast
- Dune (GANADOR)
- Sin Tiempo para Morir
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- No Mires Arriba
- Dune (GANADOR)
- Encanto
- Madres Paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Cruella (GANADORA)
- Cyrano
- Dune
- El callejón de las almas perdidas
- El método Williams
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- El Rey de Zamunda
- Cruella
- Dune
- Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
- La Casa Gucci
MEJOR MONTAJE
- No Mires Arriba
- Dune (GANADORA)
- El Método Williams
- Tick, Tick… Boom!
- The Power of the Dog
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Dune (GANADOR)
- El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
- La tragedia de Macbeth
- West Side Story
- The Power of the Dog
Nota gentileza de MinutoUno.-