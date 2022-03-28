Premios Óscar: la lista de ganadores

La 94ª entrega de los Premios Oscar se llevó a cabo este domingo 27 de marzo y en lo que es una de veladas más esperadas para la industria del cine. Las grandes estrellas y celebridades regresaron al evento más importante de las premiaciones y producciones destacadas del último año.

Los premios de la Academia tuvieron como sede el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles y tuvo por primera vez con tres mujeres en el rol de anfitrionas de la velada: las actrices Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes, y a la intérprete, productora y guionista Amy Schumer.

Este 2022, “The Power of the Dog” consiguió la mayor cantidad de nominaciones (12), seguida por “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) y “West Side Story” (7)

Premios Oscar: la lista de nominados y ganadores

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  •  Belfast
  • CODA (GANADORA)
  • No mires arriba
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

  •  Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (GANADORA)
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

MEJOR ACTOR

  •  Javier Bardem – Ser los Ricardo
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield – Tick Tick Boom
  • Will Smith – El método Williams (GANADOR)
  • Denzel Washington – Macbeth

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  •  Jessica Chastain – Los Ojos De Tammy Faye (GANADORA)
  • Penélope Cruz – Madres Paralelas
  • Nicole Kidman – Ser Los Ricardo
  • Olivia Colman – La Hija Oscura
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  •  Drive My Car (GANADOR)
  • Flee
  • Fue la Mano de Dios
  • Lunana
  • La Peor Persona del Mundo

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

  •  Jessie Buckley – La hija oscura
  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (GANADORA)
  • Judi Dench – Belfast
  • Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis – El método Williams

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

  •  Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – Coda (GANADOR)
  • Jesse Plemons – El Poder del Perro
  • J.K. Simmons – Ser los Ricardo
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  •  El limpiaparabrisas (GANADOR)
  • AffaisOfTheArt
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • RobinRobin

MEJOR CORTO

  •  The Dress
  • Alakachuu
  • The Long Goodbye (GANADOR)
  • OnMyMind
  • PleaseHold

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

  •  Encanto (GANADORA)
  • Flee
  • Los Mitcher Contra Las Máquinas
  • Rayay El Último Dragón
  • Luca

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  •  Ascensión
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer os soul (GANADORA)
  • Writting with fire

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  •  Audible
  • LeadMeHome
  • 3 Song For Benazir
  • The Queen Of Basketball (GANADOR)
  • When We Where Bullies

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  •  Be Alive – El Método Williams (Beyoncé y Dixson)
  • Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
  • No Time To Die – Sin Tiempo Para Morir (Billie Eilish y Finneas O’Connell) (GANADORA)
  • Down to Joy – Belfast (Van Morrison)
  • Somwhow You Do – Cuatro días más (Diane Warren)

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  •  Coda (GANADORA)
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • La Hija Oscura
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  •  Kenneth Branagh por Belfast (GANADORA)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por Licorice Pizza
  • Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt por La peor persona del mundo
  • Zach Baylin por Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
  • Adam McKray, David Sirota por No miren Arriba

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  •  Dune (GANADORA)
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  •  Dune (GANADORA)
  • Free Guy
  • Sin tiempo para morir
  • Shang Chi
  • Spider-man No Way Home

MEJOR SONIDO

  •  Belfast
  • Dune (GANADOR)
  • Sin Tiempo para Morir
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  •  No Mires Arriba
  • Dune (GANADOR)
  • Encanto
  • Madres Paralelas
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  •  Cruella (GANADORA)
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • El callejón de las almas perdidas
  • El método Williams

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  •  El Rey de Zamunda
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • Los Ojos de Tammy Faye (GANADOR)
  • La Casa Gucci

MEJOR MONTAJE

  •  No Mires Arriba
  • Dune (GANADORA)
  • El Método Williams
  • Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • The Power of the Dog

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

  •  Dune (GANADOR)
  • El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas
  • La tragedia de Macbeth
  • West Side Story
  • The Power of the Dog

