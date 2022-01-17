SAD Roque Pérez informa:

Redacción 17/01/2022 Noticias Locales

SECRETARIA DE ASUNTOS DOCENTES informa que se REPUBLICÓ el IGE correspondiente al programa VERANO+ATR con cierre de postulación el 18/01/22 a las 10 hs:

VERANO ATR+

EEE N° 501

-652220 – UN MAESTRO DE DISCAPACITADOS MOTORES. (DM).

