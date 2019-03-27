EN “FC DISTRIBUIDORA” SE VOLVIERON LOCOS: EL KILO DE ASADO A SOLO $ 189

EN “FC DISTRIBUIDORA” SE VOLVIERON LOCOS. 3 KILOS DE MILANESAS DE POLLO POR SOLO $300 Y EL KILO DE ASADO A SOLO $ 189.
DOS KILOS DE ALAS POR SOLO $120.
PASATE POR FC EN AVENIDA MITRE 1464 DE ROQUE PÉREZ.-
EN “FC DISTRIBUIDORA” SE VOLVIERON LOCOS. 3 KILOS DE MILANESAS DE POLLO POR SOLO $300 Y EL KILO DE ASADO A SOLO $ 189.
DOS KILOS DE ALAS POR SOLO $120.
PASATE POR FC EN AVENIDA MITRE 1464 DE ROQUE PÉREZ.-
Personal policial del CPR (Comando de Patrulla Rural) de Roque Pérez detuvo un automóvil con …